“It’s the strangeness of football” – Gary Neville makes emphatic claim on Weghorst bringing 'more profit' to Manchester United than Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville has claimed that Wout Weghorst has been better for Manchester United than Cristiano Ronaldo this season. He believes the team has performed better with the Dutchman in the starting XI than the Portuguese superstar.

Manchester United released Ronaldo in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. They signed Wegohorst on loan until the end of the season as they could not afford a move for their top targets.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Neville highlighted the stats that proved that Weghorst has been better than Ronaldo for Manchester United. He said:

"Since Sunday that seems to have been a moment, he has played basically every moment since coming in. I called him a placeholder because United didn't invest in a striker United would want. This experiment has to stop, Weghorst has to come out, it can no longer go on, the reason he continues to play and why Ronaldo is no longer at the club, you see his 19 starts against Ronaldo's 19 starts."

Neville went on to point out the difference between having Ronaldo and Weghorst on the pitch and added:

"Weghorst has 12 wins, four draws, three defeats, he has only scored two goals but the team has scored 37 goals, with Ronaldo it was 19 starts, they won three less games, drawn three, lost four more with him in the team, he scored 11 but the team itself only scored 23, they are massive differences."

He continued:

"It is the strangeness of football is having a player who isn't good enough to be a Manchester United forward but has brought more profit to the team. I believe he (Ronaldo) is the greatest player of all time. I think ultimately the reason he left Ronaldo out was because of the stats, I think it is clear Weghorst isn't fit to lace Ronaldo's boots but those are stark stats playing in same period with same team-mates, he was really poor on Sunday."

What next for Wout Weghorst and Manchester United?

Wout Weghorst is looking to stay at Manchester United next season, but the Dutchman will need to do a lot to convince the board. He has done well in patches, but the club do have other targets in mind for the summer.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are reported to be the top targets for the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag wants a top striker signed in the summer at all costs.

