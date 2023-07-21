“It’s strong competition but we can beat any club” – Ten Hag sets Manchester United objective for new season with confident claim

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issued a confident claim when asked about a possible title challenge next season in the Premier League.

Ten Hag had a stellar debut season (2022-23) at Old Trafford. The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to a comfortable third-place finish in the Premier League with 75 points, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. While Manchester United were unable to mount a serious challenge for the title, they did manage to win the EFL Cup.

The Red Devils have already recruited Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer and are looking to bolster their squad depth with a new forward.

During a press conference today (July 21), Ten Hag was asked about his thoughts on United challenging for the title. He replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"We want to win every game and we have shown in last season we can beat all the teams. Now we have to do it on a consistent basis so that is absolutely one of our objectives to be more consistent then we will see."

He added:

"We want to play at a higher level, raise the bar, lift the demands and we will see. Its strong competition but we can beat any club."

Manchester United are currently in the United States for their pre-season tour following their friendlies against Leeds United and Lyon. They next face Arsenal on July 22 in a friendly at MetLife Stadium.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag admits that David de Gea deserves a proper farewell

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised David de Gea for his contributions last season before admitting the Spaniard deserves a proper farewell with the fans.

The Red Devils shot-stopper left the club as a free agent on June 30 upon the expiration of his contract. While he wanted to stay at the club, the two parties couldn't settle upon a new deal.

De Gea leaves Old Trafford as a Manchester United legend. The 32-year-old made 545 appearances in all competitions, helping keep 190 clean sheets. He also won eight trophies at the club, including the 2012-13 Premier League.

Ten Hag praised De Gea during the aforementioned press conference:

"David has made a contribution to our results ast year. All the clean sheets he made but also always a team performance because we defend with 1. It was obvious David played a big role, a huge contribution. But there is a time for every player to leave a club. It was the right moment from our perspective."

He concluded:

"If it was up to me then David after 545 games and all his contributions and such a long period - its a massive what he did. He's a legend so we have to say farewell and with all the fans absolutely."

The Red Devils signed Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47.72 million earlier this week as the Spaniard's replacement.