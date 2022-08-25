"It's stupendous for me" - Luis Diaz names Liverpool superstar he has 'special connection' with 

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz feels honoured to be sharing the dressing room with fellow attacker Mohamed Salah.

Diaz and Salah have become an integral part of Liverpool's attack following the departure of Sadio Mane. The former only arrived at Anfield in the January transfer window earlier this year.

He plays on the left side of attack, while Salah plays on the right. The duo are partnered by either Darwin Nunez or Roberto Firmino as part of an attacking trio. Diaz has spoken highly about Salah, saying that the Egyptian has helped him become a better person both on and off the field.

The former Porto star said he has a great relationship with Salah like he has with the rest of the squad. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Colombian said:

"It's stupendous for me, being able to share my position in the team with Mo. I've seen him over many years on television at so many tournaments, and I'd like to say I'm proud of myself, having reached this position where I can share with him these experiences, to wear the same shirt and be a teammate of his. It's really something special."

He added:

"Every day, playing alongside players like him, it helps you to improve, not just in a footballing sense as a player but also as a person. He's a great guy, and there's a very special connection between him and me, and between all of us, in fact."

Luis Diaz lone bright spark in Liverpool's underwhelming start to 2022-23 season

Liverpool have made a disappointing start to their 2022-23 season. After three games, the Reds are winless, drawing two of their three matches. They are in 16th place.

Jurgen Klopp's side picked up draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing 2-1 at Manchester United on Monday (August 22). Diaz's goal against Crystal Palace has been a highlight of the season.

The Colombian cut inside from the left flank and curled the ball past Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. It was a key striker, as the Reds were down to ten men following Darwin Nunez's dismissal.

Diaz has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances for the Reds across competitions.

