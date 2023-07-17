"It's stupid" – Frank Leboeuf slams Liverpool midfielder's decision to accept big-money Saudi offer

Ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has lambasted Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's alleged decision to move to Al-Ittihad this summer.

The Reds are reportedly locked in talks with the Saudi Pro League champions over a potential £40 million transfer of Fabinho. After receiving an offer last week, they have withdrawn the former Real Madrid player from their pre-season training camp in Germany.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf shared his thoughts on Fabinho's potential switch to Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Slamming him, he said:

"I understand, that if you are over 30, you are Jordan Henderson or you are some others like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kalidou Koulibaly, then going there it's only fair if you want to get some money to put your family safe. If I see players below 30, I would say it's stupid because they still have some years to give to the best leagues."

Expressing his sadness over Fabinho's potential exit, Leboeuf added:

"I want to say that I am sad. I remember when he was at the top. He was one of the main players. Liverpool became successful because it's due to players like him, who came to the Premier League and showed their talent.

"Fabinho was one of them. When he was in the middle of the park with Henderson together, they were absolutely fantastic. Maybe two of the best defensive midfielders in the world."

Fabinho, who joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £44 million in 2018, has been a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp's successful reign at Anfield. He has helped them lift a total of seven trophies so far.

A right-footed holding midfielder, the 29-cap Brazil international has featured in 219 games across competitions for the Merseyside outfit. He has scored 11 goals and laid out 10 assists for his side along the way.

Liverpool chief keeping tabs on 22-year-old replacement for Fabinho, asserts journalist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, famed journalist Christian Falk claimed that Manu Kone is currently on Liverpool's midfield wishlist. He elaborated:

"He's also on the list of Liverpool. You know, Schmadtke has an eye on him for over six months. Funny thing is that his son is working at Gladbach as a sporting director... so, the direction is very short."

Kone, 22, has been on the Reds' radar since the end of last season. He could pop up as a potential Fabinho replacement should he secure a transfer to the 19-time English champions ahead of the next season.

However, the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is reportedly set to be out for around six weeks with a knee problem. He sustained the injury during France's 3-1 quarter-final loss to Ukraine at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship earlier this month.

So far, Kone has featured in 60 overall matches for Monchengladbach.