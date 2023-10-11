“It’s not a success” – Inter Miami star delivers honest verdict on Lionel Messi’s debut season

Inter Miami full-back DeAndre Yedlin has offered his insights on Lionel Messi's first season with the team. Despite the Argentine legend's instrumental role in clinching the Leagues Cup, Yedlin was not very positive when assessing the season's outcome.

Struggling at the outset of the 2023 campaign, Miami's fortunes took a dramatic turn for the better following the recruitment of Messi. His mid-season arrival sparked immediate success, catapulting the club to a memorable Leagues Cup victory just weeks after he signed on.

However, a significant injury meant Lionel Messi missed the U.S. Open Cup final as well as pivotal moments leading to the MLS playoffs. Yedlin, when evaluating the season, commented (via GOAL):

“If you were to say in June that we’re going to end the season with a trophy, you’d probably deem it a success. But after July, if you’re to say you’re going to end with only one trophy, you probably wouldn’t deem it a success. It’s how you look at it. As professionals, we want to win everything."

He continued:

"So, for me, it’s not a success. We won the first trophy in club history, and that’s great, but we could have won Open Cup and wanted more from the playoffs.”

With the 2023 club season for the Argentine legend now done and dusted, he will be looking to achieve more in 2024.

Saudi Arabia looks to re-ignite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

The footballing world could very well witness the resurgence of the legendary Messi-Ronaldo duel, this time on Middle Eastern soil. With Saudi Arabian Pro League magnates eager to stage this monumental rivalry once more, rumors of a potential reunion are growing stronger.

Lionel Messi's year with Inter Miami has been filled with highs and lows. Following their missed shot at the MLS playoffs, the Argentine won't be gracing the field until February, marking the end of the regular season. However, that hiatus might be shortened if he decides to take up a loan offer elsewhere.

Sky Sports (via Daily Mail) has reported that in light of this, officials from the Saudi Pro League are gearing up to make a lucrative loan proposal to the World Cup winner. The rumored loan deal, spanning six months, would allow Messi to be back with Inter Miami in time for the 2024 season kickoff.

While Lionel Messi once sidestepped a staggering financial proposition to play in Saudi Arabia, it seems the Pro League is undeterred and remains hopeful.

Cristiano Ronaldo embraced Saudi Arabia's enticing offer earlier this year. The Portuguese maestro inked a deal with Pro League club Al-Nassr in January, sealing an impressive contract worth $200 million annually.