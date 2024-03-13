"It's been no surprise" - Casemiro heaps praise on Manchester United teammate and labels him a 'complete player'

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro recently heaped praise on youngster Kobbie Mainoo for his performances this season.

Mainoo, 18, has surprised and impressed many with his performances this season. Making his senior debut only earlier this season, the defensive midfielder has made 22 appearances across competitions and also scored two goals. The Englishman has impressed with his calmness, passing ability and defensive acumen.

Casemiro, who is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of the recent past, recently showered praise on Mainoo. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"For those of us who work with him, it's been no surprise to see him scoring and playing really well in games. I think we have a complete player in Kobbie – aggressive, looks after the ball, a player who wants the ball.

"I would say that if Kobbie continues the way he's going with this mentality, continues training hard and doing things right, Manchester United have a great player for the next 15 years."

Mainoo also scored a crucial goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League last month. With the thrilling contest tied at 3-3, the youngster scored a sensational 97th-minute winner to seal all three points for his side.

Manchester United interested in signing Michael Olise: Reports

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United's interest in Michael Olise. He also said the player would be keen to move to the Old Trafford as well but he also has multiple clubs behind his signature.

As per Evening Stanard, United have identified Olise as one of their main transfer targets in the summer under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority ownership. They view the 22-year-old winger as a good fit for the club and are keen to sign him.

As per Football.London (via United in Focus), Olise is a United fan, which could give them the edge in a potential transfer. He is on the list of a number of clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool as well.

Romano reckons the winger will be interested in a move to Manchester United as he said:

“I’m sure that the player would be really keen on joining Manchester United. That’s 100 per cent guaranteed. But (Man United) won’t be the only club.”

Olise has impressed since joining Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021, registering 12 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances for them. His contract with the Eagles expires in 2027 but it reportedly has a release clause worth £60 million.