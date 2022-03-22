“It’s a surprise for everyone"- David Raya comments on Manchester United star being dropped from the national team

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has admitted that the exclusion of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from Spain’s international squad has caught everyone off-guard.

United’s first-choice shot-stopper De Gea has been in top form for his club this season. Courtesy of his cat-like reflexes, he has made some top saves, often single-handedly saving the Red Devils’ blushes. Yet, despite his commendable performances, Spain coach Luis Enrique has kept him out of Spain’s latest squad.

Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Robert Sanchez, and Brentford’s Raya have been called up for the upcoming international fixtures. Raya, who earned his first call-up to the senior team, admitted that the Manchester United keeper’s exclusion from Enrique’s squad was a “surprise.”

Speaking to Onda Cero, the 26-year-old keeper opined:

“It’s a surprise for everyone. De Gea is doing a stint at United and everyone is surprised that he is not in the national team.”

De Gea has featured in 37 games for Manchester United across all competitions this season, conceding 49 goals. He has kept nine clean sheets so far, with seven of them coming in the Premier League.

Manchester United’s David de Gea is not the right fit for Luis Enrique’s system

David de Gea may very well be a savior for Manchester United, but Spain coach Luis Enrique remains unconvinced of his abilities. His shot-stopping skills remain world-class, but he does not help his defenders out as much as one would expect.

The Spaniard is not comfortable with the ball at his feet, rarely comes off his line to perform sweeping actions, and is not good at high claims.

In the Premier League this season, David de Gea has only attempted 459 passes, has only rushed off his line six times and claimed just seven of 231 crosses into the box. In Luis Enrique’s system, it is important for the keeper to be good with the ball at his feet and to perform sweeping actions when required.

At 31, De Gea is unlikely to incorporate these traits into his game, meaning Enrique could continue to overlook him when picking his team. Unless Enrique leans on the keeper's experience, we will not be surprised if the United shot-stopper does not make the cut for Spain’s World Cup squad later this year.

