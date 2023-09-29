“It’s no surprise to me" - Pundit heaps praises on 'complete' Liverpool star following his summer move to the Anfield club

Former Bayern Munich striker Jurgen Klinsmann has called Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai the 'complete player'.

The Hungary international is the talk of the town since his £60 million move from Leipzig to Merseyside this summer. He arrived in time to take part in the club's pre-season and has featured in all eight games across competitions this season.

Apart from his passing, shooting and dribbling ability, Szoboszlai's tireless running off the ball has caught the eye. His headline moment of the season so far came in the 3-1 EFL Cup win against Leicester City on 27 September.

The former RB Salzburg came on in the 65th minute and scored a scintillating long-range goal five minutes later to put his team 2-1 in front. Diogo Jota wrapped up the scoring in the 89th minute to send the Reds to the last-16 stage.

Giving his verdict on Szoboszlai after the game, Klinsmann told ESPN (h/t The Boot Room):

"It’s no surprise to me because he already showed in the Bundesliga his capabilities, not only to finish off things and score goals, also his workrate.

"He is the complete player, he can influence the game in the entire match and when he has confidence from his manager he’s able to go from game to game to game and keep consistency in his performances, so it’s not a surprise at all."

Klinsmann, who managed Bayern Munich and Germany in the past, would have intimate knowledge of the Bundesliga, where Szoboszlai played for two-and-a-half years with Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai after Leicester win

Jurgen Klopp benched Dominik Szoboszlai for the game against Leicester City but brought him on after the hour mark to bring a spark into his midfield.

The decision worked, as the Hungarian made a telling contribution in the form of a goal. In all his eight games for Liverpool, he has consistently been one of their best players on the pitch.

Appreciating the 22-year-old playmaker's adaptability to English conditions, Klopp said after the win against the Foxes, via GOAL:

"It’s so long ago that he’s here that I’ve forgotten what I thought but since the first minute of training it was pretty impressive. That’s how it is. He’s a top bloke, a top guy and it’s easy to step into the team and the dressing room and stuff like this."

Alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai has helped Liverpool revamp their midfield which saw a major exodus this summer. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left for the Saudi Pro League after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner were released as free agents.