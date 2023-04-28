"It's not that surprising" - Former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick hails Erik ten Hag, explains reasons for change in fortunes

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick recently shared his take on Erik ten Hag's tenure as the Red Devils' coach.

Rangnick was appointed in charge of United for the second half of last season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked mid-season. Ten Hag, meanwhile, took over as the permanent manager at the start of the season. The Red Devils have made some significant improvements under the Dutch manager's tutelage.

United have played 54 games under Ten Hag across competitions, winning 37, drawing eight, and losing nine of those matches. They have won the Carabao Cup already this season and are also in the final of the FA Cup.

Speaking about Manchester United's performances under Ten Hag, Rangnick said (h/t utdplug):

"They have a very good coach, Erik ten Hag, so it's not that surprising that they finish in the top four this year. And now, in the FA Cup final against City, they even have the possibility of winning a second title."

Further explaining the team's success under Ten Hag, Rangnick said:

"They brought in a lot of players. Other players who back then weren't able to perform for various reasons are now back in top form again. I think to Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw no longer has injury concerns."

United are currently fourth in the Premier League and look well on course to secure a qualification spot for next season's UEFA Champions League. They have 60 points from 31 league games.

Erik ten Hag spoke about Manchester United's mindset

During his first season in England, Erik ten Hag has gotten a taste of the busy schedule of English football. By reaching the finals of both domestic cup competitions and the Europa League quarter-finals, United have already played 54 games.

They are also competing to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League. Overall, maintaining such a hefty schedule can be a tough ask for any manager. Ten Hag, however, emphasized that a top club like Manchester United should be prepared for such a schedule. He said (via United's website):

"I think as Manchester United and as a top team, then you have to compete and go for the win in every competition you are in. So that's what we are doing and that is the culture we want to create and to construct and so that is what we are doing. So that has to be in the mindset of every player and every employee who is working for Manchester United."

United will return to action on April 30 as they take on Aston Villa in a Premier League home clash. Ten Hag's side were held to a 2-2 draw in their latest game against Tottenham Hotspur.

