"It’s terrific" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 22-year-old star after Everton win

The Gunners ran out 5-1 victors on the final day!
The Gunners ran out 5-1 victors on the final day!
Sachin Bhat
Modified May 23, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Eddie Nketiah after another fine performance in their 5-1 demolition of Everton on the final Premier League day.

The 22-year-old was on target as the Gunners wrapped up a tumultuous campaign on a high note at the Emirates on Sunday, May 22.

It was his fifth league goal of the season in eight starts and 10 in all competitions, as the youngster came of age this term.

Eddie Nketiah has now scored more Premier League goals this season (5) than Alexandre Lacazette (4).He's only started eight games. 📞 https://t.co/8jYn2vBcbI

However, Nketiah could now be set to leave north London as his contract expires in June and hasn't signed an extension yet.

Arteta was pressed on the striker's future during their post-match press conference last evening. The Spaniard prevaricated the question by focusing on Nketiah's work-ethic and valuable contributions this season.

He told Arsenal.com (via Gooner Talk):

“When you see Eddie train in the way he trains, he doesn’t even need to play, you know that you have a player there that is going to help you and he’s done that. Look at his numbers with the amount of games that he’s played, it’s terrific.”

Nketiah was out-of-favor at the start of Arsenal's season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette were used as regular starters.

However, the Gabonese star left for Barcelona in January, and an injury to Lacazette later on finally opened up a chance for Nketiah to come into the XI.

A brace against Chelsea last month was a turning point for him as the forward started all their games thereafter.

To further put into context how good Nketiah has been despite limited chances, only Bukayo Saka (12) has managed to score more goals than him in all competitions.

Arsenal could tie down Nketiah to a new deal

With Aubameyang gone and Lacazette also set to leave, Arsenal will be in the market this summer for two forwards, but would need just one if they're able to convince Nketiah to stay.

The 23-year-old wants regular gametime and the club signing two new forwards would mean he will be left to fight for his first-team opportunities once again.

Eddie Nketiah is being watched by several Premier League clubs as his contract runs down. 👀Should Arsenal look to give him the regular football he wants next season? 🤨#Nketiah #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/4UKArz9CS7

The Gunners have been linked with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, though a lack of Champions League football might prompt him to look elsewhere.

Arsenal had also reportedly put up a bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen but it was rejected by the Serie A giants.

