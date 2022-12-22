"It’s time to come home baby" - Rio Ferdinand urges England international to move to Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged England’s World Cup star, Jude Bellingham, to snub advances from other European heavyweights and move to Old Trafford.

Bellingham, who impressed in England’s colors at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is being courted by some of the biggest teams in the world, including Liverpool. Manchester United, who failed to land Frenkie de Jong in the summer, are long-term admirers of Bellingham. According to Express Sports, the Red Devils remain interested in acquiring his services in the summer of 2023.

On his ‘Vibe With Five’ YouTube channel, Ferdinand pleaded United’s case, urging the 19-year-old to snub other interested parties and make Old Trafford his home.

“Jude Bellingham has been a phenomenon at the World Cup. He has got so much growth, room for improvement still, but he absolutely influenced games in an England shirt like we’ve never seen a teenager do for England. Manchester United, bring him here. Make that your home, Jude,” Ferdinand said.

“You come and help change shift the culture and take the club to the heights it should be at! He’s been flying the flag abroad, he’s done his bit in Germany, it’s time to come home baby.”

Bellingham, whose estimated valuation is believed to be £100 million, played five games for England in Qatar, pitching in with a goal and an assist. His current contract with Borussia Dortmund expires in June 2025, but the Germans are believed to be interested in extending his stay.

Manchester United boss lauds Casemiro for his performance against Burnley

Casemiro was deployed in an unfamiliar centre-back role in United’s 2-0 win over Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (21 December). The Brazilian still exuded confidence, making vital defensive interventions, including a goalline clearance in the 36th minute.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was impressed with his display and claimed that there was never any doubt about his ability to deliver. Ten Hag told the club's website:

“[It was] what you can expect: really experienced, really composed. [He was] leading [and had] a good combination with Victor Lindelof. So I was happy with the performance.”

Casemiro completed a game-high 90 accurate passes, played 15 passes into the final third, made six clearances, won his only attempted tackle, and delivered nine accurate long balls.

