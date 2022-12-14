"It's time to decide the strategy" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are in contract talks with 3 key players

Manchester United are currently strategizing about entering contract negotiations with first-team regulars Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Rashford, 25, has found a new lease of life under new manager Erik ten Hag after bouncing back from his below-par 2021-22 campaign. Often operating as the main striker in a 4-2-3-1 system, he has scored eight goals and contributed three assists in 19 overall games this season.

Dalot, 23, has established himself as his team's first-choice right-back due to his consistent outings this term, forcing the club to weigh in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Old Trafford. Garnacho, on the other hand, has emerged as a breakthrough star of late, impressing fans and pundits alike with his electric performances on the left flank.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano shed light on Manchester United's plans for the upcoming winter transfer window. He also claimed that new deals for the aforementioned three players are on their wishlist.

He wrote:

"Manchester United are discussing internally about next steps to do, so it's time to decide the strategy, budget is a key factor after spending big money in the summer. New contracts are key topic too: Dalot, Rashford and Garnacho are three priorities."

Romano also asserted that United, who have recently been linked with potential permanent moves for Cody Gakpo, Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos, are set to sign a striker in January.

On this, he wrote:

"Talks will take place with all of them waiting for United to decide on new striker. In my opinion, United getting in the top four this season depends on who they can sign up front."

On the other hand, the Red Devils are prepared to offer improved contracts to both Rashford and Dalot to ward off interest from Europe's elite clubs. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in pursuit of the forward, while Barcelona are keen to rope in the defender.

Manchester United prepared to offload £50 million star next month: Reports

According to 90min, Manchester United are prepared to allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to secure a permanent switch to another club in January. Crystal Palace are considered to be his most probable destination.

Although manager Erik ten Hag has identified Diogo Dalot as his first-choice right-back, the club are set to be active in the winter transfer market for a backup. Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Lyon's Malo Gusto have popped up on their radar.

Wan-Bissaka has registered two goals and 10 assists in 127 games across all competitions for United since arriving from Crystal Palace for a fee of £50 million in 2019 summer.

