In a stunning Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday (April 9), Arsenal sent shockwaves with an early goal to put them ahead of Liverpool. The goal was mainly due to an error from the Reds' defender Virgil van Dijk, who was ridiculed on Twitter for his poor performance.

On this occasion, the Dutchman was found wanting, with Arsenal's young attackers exposing his vulnerabilities in ruthless fashion. The first goal, scored by Gabriel Martinelli, was a catalog of errors from the Liverpool defense.

Bukayo Saka found Martin Odegaard, who tried to play the ball back to Martinelli. The ball ricocheted off Van Dijk, who was slow to react, and Martinelli was left with a simple finish past Alisson.

Liverpool bounced back to play out a 2-2 draw. However, questions will be asked about Van Dijk's form and whether he is still capable of performing at the highest level.

Fans on Twitter went into overdrive following the towering centre-back's error, with tweets like these slamming him:

Laurie @LFCLaurie Van Dijk is actually a shambles.



Gone from the best defender I've seen to someone who wouldn't look out of place at West Brom.

Conn @ConnCFC Van Dijk fell off harder than Chelsea did. Best PL CB off all time they said.

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary Virgil van Dijk the most overrated central defender in the Premier League ever!

Faysal @elfayz_ Van Dijk.. It's time to learn Arabic my brother. Al Nassr is calling

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Virgil Van Dijk how the mighty have fallen.

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Match Report

Roberto Firmino salvaged a point for his side in a thrilling Premier League encounter with league leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday. The match saw Liverpool come from two goals behind to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw with the London side.

The match began with a blistering start from the visitors, with Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli scoring after just eight minutes. The Gunners continued to push and doubled their lead when Gabriel Jesus found the back of the net in the 28th minute.

However, the hosts refused to go down without a fight, and Mohamed Salah swept the ball home from the back post to give the home side a lifeline. The goal completely turned the tide of the match, with Liverpool controlling the game from that point forward.

Despite their best efforts, it was not until the 87th minute that they found the crucial equalizer. A perfectly floated cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Firmino's head, who powered the ball past Aaron Ramsdale to rescue a draw for his team.

The draw extends the Reds' winless run to five matches, with the Merseyside club remaining in eighth place in the Premier League. However, Jurgen Klopp's side will take heart from their spirited second-half performance.

The Gunners, on the other hand, will be disappointed not to have secured all three points. They have a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

