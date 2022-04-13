"It’s time to move on" - Mark Bosnich snubs Cristiano Ronaldo from list of 3 players he would keep at Manchester United this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been far from the fairytale he, the club, and their fans expected it to be. Former Red Devils star Mark Bosnich is of the opinion that the five-time should perhaps be allowed to leave the club. Bosnich went on to name just three current Manchester United players that the team's rebuild should be centered around.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the club's best performers and their top goal-scorer this season, there's no denying that he's been a rather pale version of his former self. Additionally, his reluctance to be left out of the side or even substituted has invaribly affected the rest of the squad and the harmony within the dressing room.

Having endured a rather torrid season, Manchester United look extremely likely to be bereft of UEFA Champions League football next season, as they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table. With interim manager Ralf Rangnick set to step down at the end of the ongoing season, the club's new permanent manager will inevitably face the challenge of a rebuild, which could also include a squad overhaul.

Speaking about which players should undoubtedly be retained as the squad's core, Mark Bosnich named just three players - David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo was excluded from the former goalkeeper's shortlist. Speaking to talkSPORT (via MEN Sport) about the situation at Old Trafford, he said:

"It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize there is a lot of dead wood there, a lot of players who have been there for a long time and seen off a lot of managers.

"As far as I’m concerned, if I come in there and I see that, I’m like, ‘Listen – it’s time to move on’. I think the more important thing at this moment in time is who the new manager is going to keep.

"Out of those players you’ve been watching this season, David de Gea has been their best player over the last four or five seasons. Bruno Fernandes, definitely, and I would keep Raphael Varane. Everyone else, you’d have to say, is up for discussion."

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to make decision on future after speaking with new Manchester United manager

The 37-year-old's contract expires next summer

Several recent reports have suggested that Ajax's Erik ten Hag is the leading candidate to become Manchester United's new permanent manager.

Back room staff and buyout clause [€2m] payment to be discussed soon in order to complete the process. Erik ten Hag is now described as ‘satisfied’ by Manchester United plan to make important decisions together with him. That’s why he wanted a long-term contract.Back room staff and buyout clause [€2m] payment to be discussed soon in order to complete the process. Erik ten Hag is now described as ‘satisfied’ by Manchester United plan to make important decisions together with him. That’s why he wanted a long-term contract. ⏳🔴 #MUFCBack room staff and buyout clause [€2m] payment to be discussed soon in order to complete the process. https://t.co/RJZesTL5tC

While the club's fans seemed thrilled about it, Cristiano Ronaldo's future is likely to depend on the conversation he will have with the Dutch manager if and when the appointment is confirmed.

The 37-year-old has repeatedly made his displeasure rather clear every time he's been left out or substituted, and could very well decide to leave the club if he doesn't feature regularly in the new manager's plans.

