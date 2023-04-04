“It’s time to reach a milestone” – Arsenal linked defender hints at transfer

Reported Arsenal target Sacha Boey has hinted that he could be open to leaving Galatasaray at the end of the season.

The France U20 international has caught the eye of several clubs with his impressive displays in Turkey. According to TuttoMercatoWeb.com, the Gunners are the frontrunners for his signature.

Turkish outlet Aksam have claimed that Mikel Arteta is particularly keen on signing Boey for the Emirates outfit. Speaking about his future in an interview with L'Equipe (h/t Daily Cannon), the Galatasaray right-back said:

"There, I knew the lows, the highs. My performances are regular now. I think it’s time to reach a milestone but we’ll see at the end of the season depending on what happens."

Boey came through Rennes' youth academy and made 15 senior appearances for the club before leaving them permanently in the summer of 2021. Since then, the 22-year-old has been a regular feature in Gala's matchday squads and has made 43 appearances for them across competitions.

The numbers would have been higher had the Frenchman not suffered a serious hamstring injury last season which sidelined him for around three months. He is a balanced full-back with a special focus on the defensive aspect of the game.

Boey isn't afraid to stick his leg into tackles and is also impressive in aerial battles. He has the most tackles (2.9) and interceptions (1.7) per 90 minutes - the most of anyone at Galatasaray in the Super Lig this season.

Thus, the question arises if Arsenal need another right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White already in their ranks.

Jack Wilshere praises Mikel Arteta's work at Arsenal

Wilshere (R) joined Arsenal's youth team in 2001.

Jack Wilshere has praised the job Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal, as the Gunners hold an eight-point lead at the top of the league after 29 games.

Manchester City, who have 64 points, still have a game in hand but there is a real belief among Arsenal fans that this could be their year. Wilshere, who spent 17 years on the Gunners' books, played 53 times with Arteta as a teammate.

The Englishman is now the coach of Arsenal's U18 side, having taken up the role last summer. Speaking about Arteta, the 31-year-old told the Daily Mail:

"He’s a really intelligent coach, but he also knows how to motivate people. When you have a connection with your players like Mikel does – and you can see that he really cares – players buy into that and they’ll do anything you want really."

Arsenal haven't won the league title since the 2003-04 campaign, when Wilshere was just 12 years old and with the club's youth set-up.

