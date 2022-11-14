“It’s the time to say something” – Cristiano Ronaldo makes honest admission in trailer of controversial interview with Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an honest admission ahead of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Morgan has already said that Ronaldo asked him for the interview. He asked the Portuguese superstar in a recently released trailer:

Why are you doing this interview?" (via Manchester Evening News)

Ronaldo replied to it, saying:

"Because I think it's the time to say something."

Ronaldo has made some jaw-dropping revelations in his recent interview. In the snippets of the full chat, Ronaldo has said that the club hasn't grown in terms of infrastructure since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

"Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people. I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!"

The Portuguese also said that Erik ten Hag, along with a few board members of Manchester United have tried to force him out of the club.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the full episode to come out. It will be interesting to see what more Cristiano Ronaldo had to say about Manchester United.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have released an official statement about Ronaldo's interview. The statement read (via Manchester United's official website):

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to star for Portugal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

While the controversy regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is brewing, one shouldn't forget the fact that the veteran forward is set to star for Portugal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar will be Ronaldo's fifth appearance on the big stage. He has played in four editions of the quadrennial event between 2006 and 2018. In 17 games, Ronaldo has bagged seven goals and provided two assists.

A semifinal appearance in 2006 has been his best achievement at the World Cup. Whether he can top that during the 2022 FIFA World Cup remains to be seen.

