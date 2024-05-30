"It's time for this series, eight games, eight wins in finals, to end" - Dortmund boss sends warning to Real Madrid ahead of UCL final

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has fired a warning to 14-time Champions League winners Real Madrid ahead of their clash in the final on Saturday, June 1. The Germans face the Spanish giants at Wembley intending to win the competition for only the second time in their history.

The Dortmund boss was bullish in his interview with Sky Germany and issued a rallying call to his team when he fired a warning to Los Blancos, saying:

"The absolute final boss is waiting. We're breaking everything down to this one game. In a game, anything is possible. If anyone has shown that, it's us. It's time for this series (of Real Madrid), eight games, eight wins in finals, to end."

Trending

Dortmund lifted the UEFA Champions League for the only time in their history in 1997 and last played in the final in 2012 against fellow Germans Bayern Munich also at Wembley. The side from Dortmund will hope to avoid defeat in two consecutive visits to the revered London ground.

Real Madrid will however come into the game trusting their abilities. Los Blancos have won La Liga at a canter this season, unlike their opponents who finished fifth. Carlo Ancelotti will look to win an unprecedented 5th Champions League crown as a manager, while Edin Terzic will hope to win his first.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid set to send off German legends in Wembley showdown

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will hope they can send off their German legends, Toni Kroos and Marco Reus with the greatest prize in European football on Saturday. Both sides have had inspired runs to the final, however, only one of them will be lifting the trophy at the final whistle.

Los Blancos have swaggered their way into another European final, beating heavyweights along the way with an air of inevitability. The side from Madrid had their toughest game against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the quarterfinals but managed to edge the English Champions on penalties. Madrid are unbeaten so far in the competition.

The Germans on the other hand have crept into the final as the dark horse, beating every neutral's favorite team. BVB have been expected to bow out of the competition at almost every stage of the competition. Dortmund topped their group that was christened the group of death, losing only once. BVB have lost twice in the competition so far, but have shown impressive grit and determination to make it this far.

The Game will finally be a farewell for two stalwart German generals on both teams who will play their final games. Real Madrid will hope to send Toni Kroos off with a 6th UCL winners medal, while BVB will hope they can send off their beloved Marco Reus with the greatest prize.