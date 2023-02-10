"It’s time to unbalance the scale"- Cristiano Ronaldo's old tweet resurfaces after Al Nassr forward scored his 31st hat-trick after turning 30

Cristiano Ronaldo is truly off-and-running in Saudi Arabia as the Portuguese superstar bagged a super hat-trick against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, February 9.
It marked the 61st hat-trick of the legendary forward's magnificent career. Ronaldo has now scored 31 hat-tricks since turning 30.
After Ronaldo's latest heroics, his old tweet has resurfaced on social media. After bagging his 60th hat-trick against Norwich City last year, he took to Twitter to claim that it was time for him to break the symmetry. Here's what the former Manchester United forward wrote:
"30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale!"
He has managed to keep his word. Ronaldo's stunning performance against Al Wehda helped Rudi Garcia's team earn a 4-0 win.
The French coach reacted to Ronaldo's performance, telling the media after the game (via Al-Riyadiah):
“Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates. Over time, his teammates realized what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals."
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored five goals in four games for Al-Nassr. While he failed to get on the scoresheet in his first two games for the club. the 38-year-old has already made up for lost time.
Cristiano Ronaldo said he will be looking to break records in Al-Nassr
After joining Al-Nassr as a free agent last year, the Portuguese superstar vowed to break records for his new club. He told the media after his move to the Saudi Arabian club (via Mirror):
"I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here, I'm coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country.”
Ronaldo's latest hat-trick should give the player a much-needed boost in confidence. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will return to action on February 17 as they host Al-Tawuoon.