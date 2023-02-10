"It’s time to unbalance the scale"- Cristiano Ronaldo's old tweet resurfaces after Al Nassr forward scored his 31st hat-trick after turning 30

Cristiano Ronaldo is truly off-and-running in Saudi Arabia as the Portuguese superstar bagged a super hat-trick against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, February 9.

It marked the 61st hat-trick of the legendary forward's magnificent career. Ronaldo has now scored 31 hat-tricks since turning 30.

After Ronaldo's latest heroics, his old tweet has resurfaced on social media. After bagging his 60th hat-trick against Norwich City last year, he took to Twitter to claim that it was time for him to break the symmetry. Here's what the former Manchester United forward wrote:

"30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale!"

He has managed to keep his word. Ronaldo's stunning performance against Al Wehda helped Rudi Garcia's team earn a 4-0 win.

The French coach reacted to Ronaldo's performance, telling the media after the game (via Al-Riyadiah):

“Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates. Over time, his teammates realized what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored five goals in four games for Al-Nassr. While he failed to get on the scoresheet in his first two games for the club. the 38-year-old has already made up for lost time.

Cristiano Ronaldo said he will be looking to break records in Al-Nassr

After joining Al-Nassr as a free agent last year, the Portuguese superstar vowed to break records for his new club. He told the media after his move to the Saudi Arabian club (via Mirror):

"I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here, I'm coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country.”

Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team! Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/o2ZfV6fYBu

Ronaldo's latest hat-trick should give the player a much-needed boost in confidence. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will return to action on February 17 as they host Al-Tawuoon.

