"It’s all about timing" - Michael Owen wowed by what Liverpool star did in 2-0 Watford win 

Michael Owen believes Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is 'one of the biggest exponents' of how to time the runs into the box during a cross. Diogo Jota scored the opener for Liverpool in their 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday. Owen was impressed by Jota's ability to perfect his runs when the crosses came inside the opponent's box.

The former Liverpool forward also expressed his admiration for Jota's aerial ability, saying that the 25-year-old stands amongst the very best. The Portuguese international has been a consistent performer for Liverpool this season. He has scored 20 goals in as many as 40 appearances for the Reds across different tournaments.

Jota did well to take over the attacking responsibilities after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane joined their national teams to play in the AFCON tournament. The 25-year-old Portuguese international helped his team qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring one goal and assisting one.

Praising Diogo Jota and his ability to time his runs makes him stand out amongst the best of the best, Owen told Premier League Productions:

“It’s all about timing. When Gomez hits it, how long is that ball going to take to get in that area and how long do I need to get onto that cross. All of those things constitute in what you call ‘timing of a run’. And he is one of the best exponents of it in the Premier League.''

“A great header of the ball. But his timing is right up there with the very best – when you have got players like Jota then you know why.”

Jurgen Klopp could field the same attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota as Liverpool face Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rates Diogo Jota as 'top world-class striker'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Diogo Jota is becoming a world-class striker, delivering regularly for club and country. Jota's opening goal against Watford was his 33rd strike in 70 matches since he joined Liverpool in September 2020. The Portuguese international has won Jurgen Klopp's trust and is becoming a regular member of the starting 11 of the club.

Speaking of Diogo Jota's rise as a striker for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp said:

“Since he came in he improved a lot, that is a little to do with his age, [but] he is growing into the top world-class striker role step by step.''

“He is delivering for Portugal pretty consistently, which is a difficult job to do with all the offensive talent they have, so he is actually the player we thought he would be and also a little bit better.”

