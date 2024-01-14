"It's over for Tottenham" "We're doing a title charge" - Manchester United fans overjoyed as reports suggest key player could make injury return

Manchester United fans think their season may just about to be turned around as Lisandro Martinez looks set to return in today's (January 14) clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The United Stand reports that Martinez will be part of Erik ten Hag's squad that takes on Spurs at Old Trafford. The Argentine defender hinted that he would be available for the encounter with a matchday post on his Instagram account.

Martinez, 25, has been sidelined since mid-September after suffering a serious foot injury. His absence has been hugely problematic for Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have looked disjointed at the back, conceding 27 goals in the league and sitting on a -5 goal difference.

Thus, his return from injury comes at a vital stage of the season for Manchester United as they hope to push themselves up the table. Ten Hag's men are ninth, nine points off the top four at present.

Martinez has been one of Ten Hag's best signings since the Dutchman's reign started in July 2022. He's made 51 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 21 clean sheets and chipping in with two-goal contributions.

Ten Hag has been dealing with a defensive injury curse this season. He's fielded a host of different center-back partnerships, with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw also injured.

Fans are enthused with the prospect of having Martinez back in action, with one fan even dreaming of a potential title challenge:

"Second half of the season, we doing a title charge. Yeahhhhh!"

Another fan fired a warning to Ange Postecoglou's Spurs:

"It's over for Tottenham."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the reports claiming Martinez is in United's matchday squad:

Casemiro is also reportedly in Manchester United's squad to face Tottenham

Casemiro (left) and Lisandro Martinez (right) are both seemingly available.

The good news keeps on coming for Manchester United as Casemiro is also part of today's squad to face Tottenham, per the source above. The Brazilian midfielder has been out of action since early November when he picked up a hamstring injury.

Casemiro, 31, has been a mainstay in Ten Hag's side since joining the Red Devils from Real Madrid for a reported £70 million in August 2022. He's made 63 appearances across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

Ten Hag has dealt with the veteran holding midfielder's absence by bedding Kobbie Mainoo into his midfield. Summer signing Sofyan Amrabat (on loan from Fiorentina) has struggled to reach the heights anticipated.

Thus, Casemiro's return is a major boost for Ten Hag as he looks to put a miserable first half of the season behind him. The Brazil international has all the experience to help Manchester United climb out of their current dismal run of form.