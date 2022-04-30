"It's tough to accept" - Dimitar Berbatov explains why Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be blamed if he decides to leave Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has explained that it would be understandable if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave the Red Devils in the summer.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United last summer, joining from Juventus on a two-year deal. The Portugal international has picked up right where he left off, scoring 23 goals and providing three assists from 37 appearances this term.

The 37-year-old has a contract with the Red Devils until the end of next season, while there is said to be an option to extend the deal by another year. However, there are doubts about his immediate future at Old Trafford.

Jorge Mendes is scheduled to hold talks with the Premier League giants regarding Ronaldo's future in the summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. While the forward's future remains up in the air, Berbatov has provided his thoughts on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's potential exit.

The former Manchester United striker feels Ronaldo cannot be blamed if he decides to leave the club at the end of the season. The Bulgarian, though, is hopeful that the superstar stays put. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"He [Cristiano Ronaldo] has one more year at United, which is a good thing in my opinion, and now it is down to him whether he stays or leaves. I'd be glad to see him stay and of course things depend on the new manager and on what Ronaldo wants. He is an icon in football and when you are like that your opinion matters."

"I'd be happy to see him stay and continue scoring as well as helping the players around him. If he decides to go, obviously you can not blame him. When you are used to playing Champions League football every year of your career and then you don't have it, it's tough to accept."

Berbatov is confident that Ronaldo will continue to prove his doubters wrong in the years to come. He wrote:

"His [Cristiano Ronaldo's] performances this season show how well he is taking care of himself. He will want to play as long as he can and show that the impossible is possible. He has proven that he can still do it at 37 in the Premier League, he likes to prove people wrong and I'm pretty sure that he will want to continue doing that and play a few more years."

With Ronaldo nearing the end of his career, it remains to be seen if he will decide to stay at Manchester United before this season.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

The Red Devils face the threat of missing out on Champions League football next season. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 55 points from 35 matches.

Ralf Rangnick's side are currently five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners also have two games in hand, thus making a top four finish difficult for the Old Trafford outfit.

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo has played in each edition of the Champions League since making his debut for Sporting Lisbon in 2002-2003. Should Manchester United fail to qualify for the tournament, he could be tempted to leave in the summer.

