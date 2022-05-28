“It’s a tough one” – Patrice Evra offers his prediction for Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid 

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has predicted the outcome of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid tonight (May 28) in Paris..

Real Madrid will be eyeing their 14th crown, while the Reds will hope to conquer the continent for the seventh time. Evra has predicted a victory for the Spanish giants.

The former Champions League winner with Manchester United has said that he hopes Los Blancos can overcome the Reds in the final. The former France international has stated that both clubs are brilliant in finals. He has also suggested that Liverpool will be worthy winners if they emerge victorious in Paris. The 41-year-old told UEFA:

“It's a tough one. I'm not someone who likes making predictions, but I hope Madrid will win."

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has arrived at the fan park in Paris.



Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has arrived at the fan park in Paris.https://t.co/EWZsRp6RzB

"It'll be difficult as Liverpool aren't bad in finals, but the same goes for Madrid. It hurts me to say it, but Liverpool would deserve it after the season they've had."

Evra has credited Carlo Ancelotti's side for their incredible run to the final. courtesy of memorable comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. The Frenchman has tipped that it could be an exciting game and predicted Real Madrid to win on penalties. He added:

"Madrid caused so much surprise with their comebacks against Paris and Manchester City, and anything can happen in a single game with Vinícius Júnior, Karim Benzema and a big performance from Luka Modrić."

"It's going to be a great final. I'll say Madrid to win it on penalties.”

Liverpool or Real Madrid - who are the favorites?

Real Madrid's history in the Champions League is unparalleled, with the Spanish giants boasting a record 13 titles.

They have made it to the final on 16 occasions, losing only thrice, one of those defeats was against Liverpool back in 1981, also in Paris.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, are six-time champions of Europe and have also lost thrice in the final. Their most recent loss came against Los Blancos in 2018 in Kyiv.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Their last loss came against Liverpool in Paris in 1981 Real Madrid have won their last seven Champions League finalsTheir last loss came against Liverpool in Paris in 1981 Real Madrid have won their last seven Champions League finals 🏆 Their last loss came against Liverpool in Paris in 1981 👀 https://t.co/uHQh1KN4Fx

Both sides have an incredibly rich history in Europe and are truly European royalties. They both share elite mentalities which makes this game incredibly difficult to call.

In terms of overall squad strength and depth, the Reds might have an edge over their opponents. However, with Carlo Ancelotti being himself a three-time Champions League winning manager, Real Madrid have enough quality and experience to overcome Jurgen Klopp's side.

