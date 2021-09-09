"It's a tough one to take" - Harry Kane reacts after England drop first points in World Cup qualifiers

England captain Harry Kane rued the team's missed chances and failure to win the second ball more often than not in the 1-1 FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw against Poland. England took the lead through Kane in the 72nd minute but an injury-time strike from Damian Szymanski meant spoils were shared at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

The draw also brought an end to England's 100% record in the World Cup qualifiers. Part of Group I alongside Albania, Poland, Hungary, Andorra and San Marino, the Three Lions are currently leading the pack with 16 points in six matches.

After the match, Kane accepted that the draw was a hard one to take, especially because they conceded a late equalizer. He told ITV:

"It's a tough one to take, I thought we handled the game well. It's not an easy place to come and another tough game. We were seeing the game out well.

"Away from home sometimes the pressure builds and they put a good cross in and scored a good header, that's football. It's still been a great camp for us, we're still four points clear with four games to go.

"There were a couple of rebounds and second balls and it fell their way. We will learn from it and watch it back. There have been two tough away games in this camp, we're still four points clear and we're still in a great position."

The skipper talks to @itvfootball about tonight's draw with Poland and our September camp overall:pic.twitter.com/NHogOz6UXa — England (@England) September 8, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 greatest full-backs of all time

Harry Kane become England's fifth-highest goalscorer

Poland v England: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Harry Kane broke into the top five of England's all-time goal-scoring charts, taking his tally to 41 goals in 64 appearances for the country.

With his 72nd minute strike against Poland, Kane overtook Michael Owen, who had 40 international goals to his name. The 28-year-old still has at least four years of top-level football left in him, which leaves him with a shouting chance of becoming the country's greatest international goal-scorer.

Wayne Rooney (53), Sir bobby Charlton (49), Gary Lineker (48) and Jimmy Greaves (44) are the only four players ahead of the current England captain on the list.

Also Read

Harry Kane will now return to club duty from England's national camp. The Spurs captain had a tumultuous summer over a failed transfer to Manchester City. He will now want to make an impact at Spurs after playing only one of the first three league games.

Edited by Diptanil Roy