"It’s a tough period" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on Mohamed Salah's subdued performance against Benfica

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah is going through a "tough period."

The Egyptian was far from his best during the first leg of the Reds' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against SL Benfica last night (April 5). Salah looked subdued, completing just 77% of his passes and missing two big chances (as per Sofascore).

He did record two shots on target and two key passes but was largely well-dealt with by the Portuguese outfit. The 29-year-old was eventually substituted around the hour mark for Diogo Jota.

Speaking after the match, Klopp reflected on his substitution of Salah and his interaction with the player as he headed back to the dugout. He said (as quoted by Metro):

"I did nothing different to what I do usually. If the game is kind of decided then you are a bit more with the players who come off, if the game is open, like it was, you just give a clap and above all the rest you speak later."

The German tactician added that he could see Salah's willingness to get on the scoresheet while he was on the pitch, opining:

"Each player in that situation wants to score, and obviously with all the stories around, it’s clear Mo wants to score as well, especially in this moment but it’s all fine."

Both Salah and Sadio Mane played in Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for their respective countries during the recently concluded international break. Klopp believes those matches may have taken a lot out of both players, stating:

"It’s a tough period, both boys came back from Africa, it’s really not easy, massive pressure on their shoulders, both have to solve it for their countries. Their managers were part of that as well, to put it on them."

The Liverpool boss concluded:

"I think now he needs time to settle, that’s all. An important game for Mo and Sadio tonight, one could score the other one unfortunately not, but everything will be fine."

After a blistering start to the season, Salah has now scored just once in his last six matches.

Liverpool pick up impressive win at Benfica in Champions League quarterfinal

Mohamed Salah's subdued outing didn't seem to affect Liverpool, who picked up an important first-leg victory at the Estadio da Luz last night. They will hold a 3-1 lead heading into the second leg at Anfield on April 13.

Ibrahima Konate opened the scoring for the Reds in the 17th minute with an excellent header from Andrew Robertson's cross. Sadio Mane doubled their advantage 17 minutes later after Luis Diaz nodded the ball down in the box.

Darwin Nunez got one back for Benfica just four minutes after half-time but Diaz sealed the win by scoring from substitute Naby Keita's pass in the 87th minute.

Liverpool will now shift their focus to a top-of-the-table Premier League encounter against Manchester City this weekend.

