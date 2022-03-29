"It's been a tough season for me" - 26-year-old Arsenal star contemplating future after talks with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has revealed that he will be considering his future at the Emirates Stadium upon the end of the ongoing club season.

Pepe's current deal with the Gunners doesn't expire until the summer of 2024. However, the Ivorian's playing time has been severely limited this term. He has played just 18 times across all competitions and has averaged less than 40 minutes per contest in his 15 Premier League appearances.

The 26-year-old was expected to get more time on the pitch after impressing for Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. Pepe scored twice and assisted once in four matches but couldn't stop his side from exiting the contest in the Round of 16.

However, that hasn't been the case and he has been limited to cameo appearances off the bench.

Pepe has now revealed that he is focused on achieving a top-four finish in the league with Arsenal and will think about his future after that. He said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens."

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Nicolas Pepe on his Arsenal future:



“I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens." Nicolas Pepe on his Arsenal future:“I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens." https://t.co/NPRLk1KA5H

Pepe also spoke about his conversations with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, adding that he understands why the Spaniard has been unable to deploy him frequently.

"When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I'm working. It is also about communication. Sometimes it's not easy to communicate with the language barrier."

The winger added that it has been a tough season for him but lauded his teammates for their good run of form.

"It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach's decision and the team is doing well at the moment."

"I have improved" - Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe on moving to the Premier League from Ligue 1

Pepe, who was signed by Arsenal for a club-record £72 million from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in the summer of 2019, has struggled to live up to expectations so far. However, he believes he has improved over the last three years. Pepe said:

"I have improved since coming to London and English football is totally different from French football, particularly the intensity in the matches and I had to adapt physically and make that transition which I feel I have done."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Nicolas Pepe weighing up Arsenal transfer exit amid "frustrating" season Nicolas Pepe weighing up Arsenal transfer exit amid "frustrating" seasonmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/bDrTYiQrDz

Overall, Pepe has played 107 times across competitions for the Gunners. In those matches, he has scored 20 goals and laid out 27 assists while helping them win the FA Cup during the 2019-20 campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy