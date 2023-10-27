"It's a tricky one" – Dimitar Berbatov predicts winner of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a 2-0 win for Spurs in their Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Friday (October 27).

Spurs, who are yet to lose a league game this season, are atop the standings with 23 points from nine games. They have won seven times, scoring 20 goals and conceding eight.

Palace, meanwhile, are 11th in the league table with 12 points from nine games. They have had three wins and as many losses, most recently slumping to a 4-0 defeat at sixth-placed Newcastle United last week.

In his column for the Metro, Berbatov wrote that Tottenham will look to extend their three-game winning run at Selhurst Park:

"Crystal Palace vs Spurs is an interesting game. It's a tricky one because Crystal Palace can surprise teams if they're in the mood for it. Spurs, on the other hand, need to continue this trend of winning games."

Sharing his two cents on Tottenham's mentality, Berbatov continued:

"The real character of the team will be judged when they lose their first Premier League game. That will be the moment when we see how they bounce back. Unless they go one better and go the whole season unbeaten imagine that, imagine that!"

Urging Spurs to stay focussed in their title charge, Berbatov concluded:

"Listen, it's going to be like this. Spurs will win the title in their first season without Harry Kane and go unbeaten. Take that Arsenal! Everybody will be like: 'I can die peacefully'.

"I will go for a Spurs win because I want the fairy-tale to continue. The only thing they need to do is stay concentrated. Nothing else."

Tottenham have won 13 times, drawn twice and lost just one once in their last 16 league meetings against the Roy Hodgson-coached outfit.

How have Tottenham Hotspur fared this term?

After finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, Tottenham Hotspur roped in ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their new manager. They also paid over £210 million to rope in the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven in the summer transfer window.

Spurs, who have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, have barely missed Harry Kane due to Son Heung-min and Maddison's fine run of form. While the Korean has scored seven league goals, Maddison has had eight goal involvements.

The duo is expected to feature at Palace, but Spurs could miss left-back Destiny Udogie due to fatigue.