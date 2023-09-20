“It’s a tricky tie” - Thierry Henry makes prediction for Arsenal vs PSV as Gunners return to Champions League 

Thierry Henry has backed Arsenal to beat PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League tonight (September 20).

The Gunners host PSV in their return to Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2017. They have been drawn in Group B alongside the Eredivisie side, UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla and Ligue 1 outfit Lens.

Mikel Arteta's men have made a strong start to the season, winning four of five league games. They start their Champions League campaign with an intriguing clash against PSV who have won all four of their Eredivisie games so far this season.

Henry has acknowledged that Peter Bosz's side will be a tricky test for Arsenal but expects them to come out victorious. The Gunners icon told CBS Sports:

“Hopefully, we can have a good game. It’s a tricky tie. Eindhoven isn’t an easy team. But, I imagine, that we can manage to beat them and start well in the competition.”

The two European sides clashed last season in the group stages of the Europa League. Arsenal won 1-0 at the Emirates but suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Phillips Arena.

They will head into tonight's game as favorites given their confident start to the campaign. They have been buoyed by the signing of Declan Rice who will likely make his first Champions League appearance since joining the club in the summer.

Rio Ferdinand explains the lack of talk about Arsenal's Declan Rice ahead of his Champions League debut

Declan Rice has made a superb start to life at Arsenal.

Rice became the north Londoners' club record signing in the summer when he joined Arteta's side in a £105 million deal including add-ons. He has quickly settled at the Emirates, putting in consistent performances.

The 24-year-old scored a memorable 90+6th minute strike in Arsenal's last-gasp 3-1 win against Manchester United earlier this month. He has made six appearances across competitions since arriving from West Ham United.

Rio Ferdinand has touched on the lack of talk about Rice ahead of his Champions League debut. He claims the England international's fine showing thus far has dampened doubts over his price tag (via TNT Sports):

"There was a lot said about Declan Rice by the way and his transfer and the price of it at the beginning of the season. There’s very much less said about it right now and that tells you this guy is playing at a very good level, he’s operating at a high level and that’s testament to him."

Rice was eager to play in Europe's elite club competition having not done so during his seven years at West Ham. He said during the 2022 FIFA World Cup when there was talk of a potential move to a Champions League participant (via

“I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies."

The English midfielder captained West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season. He bagged one goal and one assist in 11 games in Europe's third-tier competition.