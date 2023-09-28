"It's a trophy, in a way" - MLS stars react to receiving Lionel Messi jerseys after playing against Inter Miami

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa has opened up about receiving Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's jersey after the two sides faced off on July 25.

Lionel Messi is a global icon of football, and even to many players, he is seen as otherworldly. The Argentine superstar moved to the MLS this summer, joining Inter Miami, and his stardust has been sprinkled all over the league.

A-list stars such as Serena Williams, LeBron James, James Harden, Selena Gomez, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have visited the stadium to watch Messi play. His arrival on the MLS scene has coincided with a massive increase in the league's viewership.

On the pitch, meanwhile, footballers exchange shirts as a sign of respect after games, and they often look forward to opportunities to get iconic shirts. Since his arrival in the MLS, Lionel Messi has handed out 12 of his shirts to opponents, usually after they ask.

One of the recipients of a Messi shirt is Atlanta United's Sosa, who received one when his side faced Messi in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine midfielder did not receive the shirt during the game, as compatriot Thiago Almada got there first. Sosa revealed that Messi sent him a second match-worn one after the game, and he regards it as a trophy.

He said (via Goal):

"[Players] usually wear two jerseys during a game, one in the first half and another in the second. So I gave him mine, and he sent me one he had used [in the first half]. Having faced him is a great memory that's always going to stay with me. Having the shirt is something nice not just for me -- but for my family as well. It's a trophy, in a way."

Messi has so far handed out jerseys to eight of his compatriots, two Americans, a Brazilian, and a Ghanaian player in the MLS.

Lionel Messi has had a big impact for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has been an important player for Inter Miami since joining the side this summer. The 36-year-old inspired them to their first-ever trophy - the Leagues Cup - only seven games into his spell with the club. He registered 10 goals and one assist in the competition.

Inter Miami boss Gérardo Martino is aware of the importance of his talisman, as the side have not lost a game in which he has played. They lost the US Open Cup final to Houston Dynamo on September 27, their second defeat in four games. Messi was not listed for the game as he remains sidelined with an injury.

The Argentine will hope to be fit for the final five regular season league games of the season to help his side reach the playoffs. His side are five points adrift of a postseason place and will be keen to finish the season strongly.