"It's true" - Manchester United target's brother confirms club have made bid to sign surprise forward

Manchester United have made a bid to sign Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic, his brother Danijel (reported via Last Word On Sports) has confirmed.

The Red Devils have reportedly bid £8.5 million for the former Stoke City player, with the Serie A side rejecting the offer. It remains to be seen if United will submit a fresh bid for the Austrian international.

Speaking about the situation, Danijel said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It's true that there’s a bid from a well-known club. I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Manchester United have had a bid of around 9 million euros for Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic rejected. BREAKING: Manchester United have had a bid of around 9 million euros for Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic rejected. https://t.co/bfgVs9RPWy

Arnautovic has prior experience playing in the Premier League, having represented Stoke City and West Ham United. He has recorded 43 goals and 37 assists in 184 English top-flight games.

Manchester United are lacking options upfront

The Red Devils currently have just three players who can play as centre-forwards - Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford.

However, Ronaldo is reportedly (as per Goal) keen to leave the club, who failed to qualify for the Champions League. He was absent from Manchester United's pre-season trips to Australia and Thailand. Ronaldo only made a second-half appearance for the Red Devils in their 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Sunday, August 7.

Rashford, meanwhile, is better suited to playing as a winger. Moreover, the bigger concern remains his lack of form in front of goal since October last year when he returned from a shoulder injury.

Martial, on the other hand, was loaned out to Sevilla in January owing to poor form and lack of game time. His short spell in Spain did not win him any fans. Despite enjoying a decent pre-season campaign, there are concerns over his ability to deliver in the Premier League. He is currently out injured and missed the game against Brighton.

The club parted ways with Edinson Cavani earlier in the summer, with the Uruguayan leaving following the expiration of his contract. In such a situation, it is understandable that the club are looking to add more players upfront.

However, whether Arnautovic is best suited for Manchester United is a matter of debate. At 33, he is possibly past his prime. Moreover, his previous spell in England showcased his shortcomings in becoming a lethal striker in the Premier League.

