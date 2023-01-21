"It’s not true that there’s lack of talent" - Roberto Mancini says Italy have 'at least four or five' young midfielders as good as Jude Bellingham

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has made a stunning claim involving Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham. The former Manchester City manager stated that Italy have a handful of players who are at the same level as the Englishman.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the best midfielders across Europe in recent times. He has scored nine goals and has provided three assists in 23 games for Dortmund this season.

The 19-year-old was also sensational for the Three Lions during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His displays have attracted interest from European giants like Liverpool and Real Madrid.

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham isn’t going to plan 🙃 Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham isn’t going to plan 🙃 https://t.co/3IhBGwxzRI

Mancini, however, believes Italy has a few midfield talents who are just as good as Bellingham. While he didn't handpick any names, Mancini said in an event (via Calcio Mercato):

"It’s not true that there’s lack of talent in Italy, that we don’t have a Bellingham. We have many Bellinghams, at least 4 or 5."

Premier League striker Michael Antonio recently shared transfer advice for Jude Bellingham. The youngster is one of the most sought-after players in the world at the moment.

Antonio was asked which team Bellingham should join. The West Ham United striker first claimed that the midfielder should go to Spain and play for Real Madrid or Barcelona. He said (via Sportz Wiki):

“If I was in his shoes, he has the pick of everyone, I would be going to Spain. The Premier League is the best league in the world, but the opportunity to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, those teams are something else. Everyone dreams to play for them.”

Antonio, however, soon changed his opinion, claiming that Bellingham should play for Liverpool in the future. He said:

“I’ve changed my mind. I think he should come to the Premier League. If he comes to Liverpool, they have managed to keep Salah, and will rebuild. I wouldn’t turn down Liverpool just because they’re having a bad season.”

Jude Bellingham will cost any team a fortune

Jude Bellingham is a Birmingham City product.

While there is widespread interest among European giants in signing Jude Bellingham, the midfielder will cost any team a fortune to acquire his services. Apart from his inevitable quality, the fact that Bellingham is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until 2025 will play a role in the transfer negotiations.

Under current circumstances, it is very unlikely that Bellingham will stay at the German club beyond this season and which clubs are willing to break the bank for him will play a major part in the transfer saga. The player's wish might also be a deciding factor.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes