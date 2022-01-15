“It’s two average teams" - Sherringham claims he's not quite impressed by Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of North London derby

Former Manchester United striker Terry Sheringham has found little to be excited about with Tottenham or their north London rivals Arsenal. The Englishman is far from pleased with either club and in an interview with TalkSPORT he called both north London teams ‘average’, saying:

“I look at Tottenham at the moment and I don’t see many good players in their team.

“Apart from Harry Kane, who is probably still under-performing.

“I think it’s a tough one at the moment. When you look at their performance against Chelsea the other night – I thought it was men against boys.

“For me, it’s two average teams fighting out the north London derby. And whoever performs best on the day will probably take the points.”

Both teams will come up against each other this weekend in a match that will have massive ramifications in the race for Champions League qualification at the end of the season. The Gunners have been in good form lately and will know a victory on their rivals' porch will strengthen their bid for a top-four slot.

Tottenham started the season poorly under Nuno Espírito Santo, but have begun to right the course under the tutelage of Antonio Conte. Tottenham have managed three wins and two draws in their last five games and currently sit just outside the top 4 in 6th place.

Both teams will have more than bragging rights at stake and will be hoping to turn in performances that exceed the former Manchester United striker’s expectation.

Arsenal struggle with player absences as they take on Tottenham this weekend

Mikel Arteta may struggle to snatch all three points from Antonio Conte's grasp as the Gunners currently have a notable number of first-team absentees ahead of the North London derby.

Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all representing their respective countries at AFCON and will be unable to return until further notice. Granit Xhaka's red card from Thursday will keep the defensive midfielder suspended and unable to play in this game.

Bukayo Saka, Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all doubtful options for Arsenal, having had recent injury concerns. Key midfielder Martin Odegaard has also tested positive for Covid and will be absent against Tottenham.

