"It's two games and the same mistake twice" - Thibaut Courtois laments performance from Real Madrid teammate despite 3-1 win over Pachuca

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has issued a complaint about the performance of teammate Raul Asencio in the FIFA Club World Cup game against Pachuca. The Spanish giants claimed a 3-1 win but had to play for 80+ minutes with ten men after Asencio received an early red card.

In an interview with DAZN (via GOAL) during the half-time break, Courtois pointed out that Asencio has now made a bad mistake in both of his games in the competition. He went on the back the squad to get the job done even in the absence of the Spaniard and to continue winning when he comes back.

"It's two games and the same mistake twice, which may be very minor, but we have to be smarter and not make that mistake. He knows it, and there's no problem. We're going to fight for him and win without him, and when he comes back, we'll keep winning."

Trending

Raul Asencio lasted just seven minutes in the game against Pachuca as he was shown a direct red card for hauling down Salomon Rondon when he was through on goal. The 21-year-old conceded the penalty that led his side to drop points in their opener against Al-Hilal, as well, leading Courtois to criticise him. The centre-back will be absent for the final group game against Salzburg, with Antonio Rudiger likely to take his place beside Dean Huijsen.

Thibaut Courtois' confidence in his side was well-warranted as they had gone 2-0 up thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler in the first half. They went on to win 3-1, with Federico Valverde adding a third goal in the second half as Real Madrid picked up a first win.

Real Madrid boss hails Thibaut Courtois for display against Pachuca

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has hailed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for his showing in the 3-1 win over Pachuca. The Belgium international was impressive between the sticks as the ten men claimed a deserved victory to go top of Group H.

Speaking after the game, Alonso expressed his happiness with Courtois, who is in talks to extend his deal with Real Madrid. He pointed out that the goalkeeper once again proved his worth and reliability to the club with his performance.

Expand Tweet

"We are so happy with Courtois. He has shown once again that he is such a reliable goalkeeper."

Thibaut Courtois made 10 saves during the game as his side came under heavy attack following the red card to Asencio. The former Chelsea man was eventually beaten by a deflected effort but set a new record for saves made in a single FIFA Club World Cup game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More