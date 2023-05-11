"It’s the typical stupid question" - When Gerard Pique disclosed how he first chatted up Shakira during 2010 FIFA World Cup 

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and Shakira are in the middle of a divorce after ending their relationship last year. The two were once known as a power couple and also have two kids.

Pique spoke about their first interactions in an interview with TV3 in 2016 and said that they started off with text messages. The former footballer revealed that he started off with a 'stupid question' and asked about the weather in South Africa, where Shakira was performing at the start of the 2010 World Cup.

The two hit it off quickly and started dating soon after the World Cup. Pique told in his interview:

"It all started when we were together in South Africa, and I wrote to her. She was already there because she sang in the opening ceremony, and I asked her what the weather was like. It's the typical stupid question, and the normal answer is to tell me to bring a jacket.

"But she started telling me what the weather was, like, every minute, and it got to the point where I told her we [Spain] would have to get to the World Cup final to see her again — she was singing at the final."

Spain made it to the FIFA World Cup final in 2010 where they defeated the Netherlands, with Andres Iniesta scoring the only goal in extra time.

Shakira confirms end of her relationship with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

Shakira spoke to Elle in September 2022 and confirmed that the duo had broken up. The singer did not want to go into the details as she wanted to keep it private.

She said in the interview:

"I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment — everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family."

She added:

"I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

Shakira has taken digs at Gerard Pique in her recent songs and reportedly refers to the former footballer's new girlfriend as a 'dead fly'.

