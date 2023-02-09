"It's unacceptable" - Erik ten Hag unhappy with Manchester United stars after poor performance against Leeds

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was unhappy with his team's start to their match against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils went down by two goals just moments into the second half in the Premier League encounter on Thursday (February 8). A spirited showing threafter allowed the hosts to draw the game 2-2 courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag said:

"Of course, in the end, we are happy because you win a point, but also you drop two points because we had in each half a very bad start.

"It's unacceptable, especially in a derby. In every game, but especially a derby, you have to be ready to play and to battle and take responsibility, and that is what we didn't do."

Leeds made a quick start to the game, which the Manchester United boss said his team should've expected:

"It looks like [it] but [it] can't be because you know what's going on when there's a derby; they will go front foot, they will go aggressive, they will against a team [such] as United who are on a good run, they will go and try to get into duels, and that is what they did.

"They counter you and you concede in both halves too quickly goals."

Ten Hag was happy with his team's resilience and said he is looking forward to the reverse fixture this weekend.

"I have to compliment the team. They showed resilience, determination to fight back and I think we made two great team goals.

"Of course, it [the Red Devils' comeback] will encourage us for when we play the second game in a couple of days that if we play our game, we can beat them. We have to beat them."

The first fixture between Manchester United and Leeds United was postponed due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. This will see the two teams meet again on Sunday, February 12, at Elland Road, just three days after the first fixture.

Manchester United are in great form post the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United have won a whopping 11 out of their 14 matches post the Qatar World Cup. They have drawn two games (against Crystal Palace and Leeds United) and their only defeat came against league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last month.

Their fabulous run of form has seen them move to third in the Premier League standings with 43 points from 22 matches. They have also progressed to the final of the EFL Cup, where they will meet Newcastle United, and the fifth round of the FA Cup.

