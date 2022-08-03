"It's unacceptable" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag slams Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Rayo Vallecano friendly before full-time

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was less than impressed after Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the full-time whistle during their friendly game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (July 31).

This was Ronaldo's first outing ahead of the new season amid the transfer saga. The Protuguese international was substituted at half-time of the game.

The Dutch tactician has claimed that no player should leave the stadium early. Each player must respect the rest of the team and should stay until the end of the game.

Speaking to Viaplay Sport (via Goal), Erik ten Hag was quoted as saying the following:

"Certainly not, that is unacceptable. For everyone. I told them that it's unacceptable. That we are a team, a squad. And that you should stay until the end."

Manchester United played their final pre-season game against Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. The game ended 1-1 with Amad Diallo scoring United's only goal of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo played in his first pre-season game for the Red Devils ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 37-year-old forward did not travel with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, citing family issues.

Ronaldo started the game against Rayo Vallecano and played the first 45 minutes before being substituted. The forward, however, did not stick around for the remainder of the game and was seen leaving Old Trafford before the full-time whistle.

According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo was not the only player to leave the ground early. Goal reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was later joined by fellow Portuguese Diogo Dalot and other players.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is still a big question mark

It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his wish to leave Manchester United this summer to play in the Champions League, something the Red Devils cannot offer this season. Manchester United, however, are adamant that the Portuguese is not for sale.

With United starting their Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion in three days' time, it is highly unlikely that the 37-year-old forward will leave the club before that. Last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo played a game for Juventus before moving to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag has decided to bench Ronaldo during their opening game against Brighton, according to The Sun. Ronaldo has not done enough to force his way into the starting XI, with Ten Hag keen to play a front-three comprising of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

