"It’s unacceptable" - Spanish government publicly slam Luis Rubiales for inappropriately kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips 

Spain's Minister for Culture and Sports Miquel Iceta publically expressed his dissatisfaction with Luis Rubiales after he inappropriately kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

The incident between the Royal Spanish Football Federation President and the player took place while the latter was collecting her winner's medal after Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup. Iceta said (via Football Espana):

"The first thing he has to do is give explanations and make excuses. It is the logical and reasonable thing to expect because it is really true that the moment that was lived in Sydney was a very special moment, a moment of many emotions, but precisely those of us who have public responsibilities must be extremely careful because we are giving a message to the society, and that message is equality of rights, it is respect."

"Therefore, we should avoid any circumstance that can be interpreted that this is a prevalent thing, a person who is in charge cannot force a kiss, it cannot be."

He added:

"We all have to be especially careful in our attitudes and our actions. I think it’s unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her."

Despite the backlash, Hermoso has come out to defend Rubiales following the incident. The Spain international stated that the two share a great relationship and the kiss was a gesture of friendship.

Jenni Hermoso defends Luis Rubiales after inappropriate kiss during FIFA Women's World Cup final

Jenni Hermoso (via Getty Images)

Jenni Hermoso has refused to condemn Rubiales after he inappropriately kissed the player. The incident took place during the medal ceremony following Spain's 1-0 triumph over England in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Despite the backlash on social media, the player has come out in support of Rubiales. Speaking after helping Spain clinch their first-ever Women's World Cup, she said (via NDTV):

"It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings. The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude."

"A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be gone over so much, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important."

Rubiales himself confirmed that it was a show of affection and nothing more. He claimed there was no need to pay attention to criticism over the incident.