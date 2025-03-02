"It’s an unfair playing field" - Pundit delivers verdict on Mikel Arteta as some Arsenal fans call for sacking

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has advised Arsenal against sacking Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are now second in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool after 27 games, and are all but out of the title race.

Mikel Arteta's side have finished second in the league for the past two campaigns. With the north London staring at the possibility of another trophyless season, questions have been raised on the Spaniard's future.

However, speaking on Sky Sports News, Sherwood urged Arsenal to keep faith in Arteta and hand him a new striker next year. He said:

“Difficult to compare because we’re talking about severe injuries to attacking players and a superstar in [Bukayo] Saka. So, for me, it’s really hard to judge. I wouldn’t be suggesting any changes to the hierarchy of the management or anything stupid like that. What I’ll be saying is perhaps the recruitment must be looking a little bit harder.”

He continued:

“You’ve had teams like Man City ahead of them and a manager like Pep Guardiola so it’s an unfair playing field, you could say the same for every field. They’ve definitely develop under Mikel, I wouldn’t be making any knee-jerk reactions to get rid of him, I think you have to give him next year with a striker as well.”

Arsenal next face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, March 4, at the Philips Stadion.

Are Arsenal eyeing LaLiga duo?

Nico Williams

Arsenal are planning to target Nico Williams and Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to Fichajes. The Gunners are looking to add more firepower to their attack before the start of the new season.

Mikel Arteta has been overreliant on Bukayo Saka and wants to address the situation at the end of the campaign. A new left-forward is high on the Spanish tactician's agenda and Williams has been identified as the right candidate for the job.

The Athletic Bilbao forward was in sizzling form last season, but hasn't reached the same levels this year. Nevertheless, his stock remains high and he is likely to be an upgrade on the current options for the position at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the north London side have also identified Martin Zubimendi as an option to shore up their midfield. The Spaniard has been identified as a replacement for Jorginho and Thomas Partey, who are reportedly likely to leave this summer. Arsenal are willing to invest a total of £100m for the duo's services.

