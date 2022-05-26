"It's unimaginable" – Ibrahima Konate explains why he is 'speechless' ahead of Champions League showdown between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is 'speechless' at the prospect of playing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in his native city of Paris.

The 23-year-old was born in the French capital, which hosts the European giants this Saturday in Saint-Denis after it was moved from St. Petersburg, Russia.

Konate is ecstatic to play the showpiece in the city where it all started for him. Speaking to UEFA, he said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"It's unimaginable. If you'd asked me what I wanted, I don't think I could've dreamt of anything better.

"Certainly, when you talk about the Champions League [final] being in my city, I'm honestly speechless, and I don't think I could've dreamt of anything better."

Konate started his youth career with Paris FC before moving to Sochaux, where he made his professional debut in 2017. He later moved on with RB Leipzig in Germany, where he quickly became one of the most promising young talents.

Liverpool snapped him up for £36 million from the Bundesliga side last year and Konate has since enjoyed an impressive first year with the club.

He's taken little time to settle at the Merseyside, putting up resolute displays in defence. Last month, he even stepped up with crucial goals in the Champions League quarter-finals against Benfica and the FA Cup semi-finals against Manchester City.

Winning the Champions League would cap off a memorable debut season for him. The prospect of doing so in his hometown would make it extra special, but the player is aware of Real Madrid's threat and takes nothing for granted.

He added:

"That said, we know that we'll be playing against a very good Real Madrid team, so we'll need to prepare well."

Konate has made 28 appearances for the club and lifted the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup already - the first two trophies of his career.

Liverpool looking to complete a 'cup treble'

Liverpool play Real Madrid in a rematch of the 2018 Kiev final with revenge in mind, and the possibility of winning a third cup this season, which would complete a 'cup treble'.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 18 matches, winning nine of their last 11 - an incredible run of form that holds them in good stead ahead of the Paris showpiece.

Los Blancos are no slouch themselves, but can certainly expect a better challenge from Liverpool than what they put up four years ago.

