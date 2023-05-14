"It’s very unlikely that he can stay" - Journalist claims £80 million Manchester United signing might leave the club this summer

Journalist Dean Jones recently claimed that Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is likely to leave the Red Devils in the summer. The central defender was signed for £80 million from Leicester City in 2019.

Maguire has since made 174 appearances for United and was appointed as the club captain by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the centre-back has fallen out of favor under Erik ten Hag, starting only seven matches in the Premier League this season.

Dean Jones claimed that Maguire could be on the move in the upcoming transfer window. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

"He’d have to open minded to the fact that this is over, it’s very unlikely that he can stay especially given that Victor Lindelof has had a bit of a turnaround in form and pushed himself up the pecking order."

Jones added:

“So, I think that Maguire’s time is up, but we don’t know that for sure yet because the conversations haven’t happened and it’s only once this season is up that that will be formalised.”

While Maguire hasn't been able to seal a starting berth at Manchester United under Ten Hag, he could still prove to be a useful player for other Premier League clubs. The 30-year-old's current market value is around €25 million.

Former Manchester United assistant coach claimed Harry Maguire was among players who gave him a warm welcome back

Chris Armas joined Manchester United as an assistant coach when Ralf Rangnick took over as the interim manager midway through the 2021-22 season. However, his time at the club ended at the end of the previous season.

Armas recently returned to Old Trafford to face the Red Devils with Leeds United. The American coach revealed that Harry Maguire was one of the players who gave him a warm welcome back. Speaking to The Athletic, Armas said:

“It was amazing to get back there with Leeds to play against Man U. When a dozen players, staff, they’re waiting for me after the game in the tunnel to say hello — Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, a bunch of guys, Victor (Lindelof), big hugs all around. And again, that means more to me than anything else because you realise your time there was, yes, it’s about wins and losses, for sure, it’s about growing, but it’s about the connections, always.”

Maguire was an important player for Manchester United during Rangnick's half a season in charge. He partnered Raphael Varane for the majority of the 2021-22 campaign at the heart of the Red Devils' defense.

