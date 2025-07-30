"It's very, very hard, but I think it's doable" - Sol Campbell names team that can become next 'Invincibles' like Arsenal

Former Arsenal centre-back Sol Campbell has claimed that replicating the Gunners' 2003-04 unbeaten Premier League run is a tough task. However, he believes that Liverpool has what it takes to go undefeated in a league campaign.

Ad

Speaking to BetSelect, Campbell predicted that the Reds could be the next 'Invincibles' in the Premier League. He also attributed the level of talent in Arne Slot's squad as the reason for his prediction, saying (via Liverpool.com):

"Never say never. It's very, very hard, but I think it's doable. If you look at the talent in that Liverpool squad now, it would be the most likely for me to go on to be the next Invincibles."

Ad

Trending

In the 2003-04 Premier League season, Arsenal's invincibles were unbeaten in the entire campaign. They gathered 90 points, having registered 26 wins and 12 draws to lift the league title ahead of Chelsea, who secured 79 points.

Meanwhile, Liverpool came close to achieving an unbeaten run in the 2018-19 season under Jurgen Klopp's managerial reign. The Reds suffered just one defeat against Manchester City, who registered 98 points to win the league title ahead of the Reds (97).

Ad

Despite suffering four defeats in the Premier League last season, Arne Slot's men gathered 84 points and won the title. As per Transfermarkt (via BBC), Liverpool have spent £269 million to bolster their squad this summer, further indicating their desire to be more successful.

The Reds are clear favorites for the title next season after retaining both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, while also strengthening the squad with the arrival of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

Ad

"We are super happy to have Viktor with us" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on new signing

Arsenal Open Training Session: Pre-Season Tour - Source: Getty

Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners are delighted to have Viktor Gyokeres in the squad ahead of the new season. He also highlighted how the striker was passionate about joining the north London giants.

Ad

In a recent interview, Arteta said (via BBC):

"We are super happy to have Viktor with us, It's been a long journey to get him over here. He's been incredible. He was very clear from the beginning where he wanted to play and that passion I felt from him from day one when we first spoke. You can see the boys [are] very excited with his arrival."

Ad

He added:

"I don't think he has had a single training session with the team since the last game with Sporting when they became champions. So we will assess him. He's done all the medicals and everything is looking good, but getting him up to speed with the right levels of fitness is very important."

Arsenal completed Viktor Gyokeres' signing from Sporting CP for £63.5 million. The striker has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal at the Emirates, and is expected to be the main man in attack for the Gunners. He scored 97 goals and registered 28 assists in 102 appearances for Sporting before joining Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More