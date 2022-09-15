“It’s virtually impossible. Guys usually leave!" - Thierry Henry credits Barcelona star for turning crowd around at Camp Nou

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry has been impressed by Ousmane Dembele's impact on proceedings at the Nou Camp this season.

Dembele's future with Barcelona was a major question mark towards the end of the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman's contract was up in the summer and he was targeted by fans for his underwhelming performances. Dembele, however, penned a new two-year contract extension on a reduced salary.

The winger, however, has remained injury-free and has thrived in attack alongside new signing Robert Lewandowski. This turnaround in form has caught the eye of Thierry Henry.

The former World Cup winner believes that Dembele can do everything he is asked to do, from attacking to tracking back and helping the defense. The winger has turned the Barcelona crowd around with his great performances so far this season.

Speaking on CBS Sports (via HITC), Thierry Henry was quoted as saying the following:

“It is really tough to turn the crowd around at the Camp Nou. It’s virtually impossible. Guys usually leave. What Dembele is doing, at the moment, he can assist. Pick the ball up with his right, and now with his left. Head up, whilst you are looking at the defender, keep your head up."

He added:

“Can he defend? Yes, he can defend. Then Ansu Fati gets the ball and he scores (against Real Sociedad in August). Then again, he is toying with people. He has that in abundance, left or right footed, he doesn’t even know himself – it’s very difficult to deal with him. He has been magnificent. To be able to turn the crowd around at the Camp Nou is not an easy one.”

Dembele has made a great start to the 2022-23 season for Barcelona. The French international has contributed two goals and four assists from seven appearances across all competitions.

The Frenchman has been versatile in attack as well. He has featured on both the left and the right wing this season and has been successful in both roles.

Barcelona suffered defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Barcelona suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 13). Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane in the second half secured a victory for the Bavarian giants.

The Catalan giants will now return to La Liga action at the weekend. They are set to host Elche at the Nou Camp on Saturday (17 September).

