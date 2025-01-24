“It’s not the vote that people expected” - Vinicius Jr talks about missing out on 2024 Ballon d’Or after Real Madrid beat Salzburg in Champions League

Vinicius Junior has opened up about his 2024 Ballon d'Or snub after Real Madrid's Champions League win over RB Salzburg on Wednesday night (January 22).

Vinicius displayed exceptional form for Los Blancos last season, playing an instrumental role in their LaLiga and Champions League double. The Brazil international scored 25 goals, providing 12 assists across all competitions, and was the club's top goalscorer.

However, a disappointing Copa America campaign that saw Vinicius miss Brazil's quarter-final elimination through suspension seemed to have hurt his case for the Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, Rodri had an excellent season in England, lifting the Premier League title with Manchester City, before winning the Euro 2024 with Spain. The midfielder was a marquee player for both sides.

He won the 2024 Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius, whom many believe was the clear favorite. Speaking to reporters after their 5-1 win over RB Salzburg in Europe this week, the Real Madrid star was asked about last year's snub.

He said (via Madrid Universal):

“I always say that my biggest goal is to help my team, to be able to score goals, make assists, be at my best level, because if I’m like that I can help all my teammates and take Madrid to the highest level, which is always my biggest goal."

"Individual awards are of course important, but… We can’t talk so much, it’s not the vote that people expected, but we have to keep going… Rodrygo, Kylian, Jude, to do great things.”

Real Madrid will next face Valladolid on Saturday (January 25).

Pundit backs Premier League star to win 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior

Stephen Warnock has backed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win the Ballon d'Or this year ahead of Vinicius Junior.

Salah has the most goal contributions of any player across Europe's top five leagues this campaign, with 39 goals and assists in 31 games. With Liverpool in pole position in the Premier League and their undefeated campaign in Europe, Salah seems the frontrunner to secure the award this year.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists across competitions this term. While the Real Madrid forward promised to do it again ten times over to win his first Ballon d'Or, Warnock believes Salah is the clear favorite given his form.

He said (via The Mirror):

“I think so, yes, with the way he’s playing, but football can change very quickly. If you have a good end to the Champions League and start scoring goals, then it can be swayed pretty quickly, but on current form, absolutely."

“I think it’s interesting that he was never in the Ballon d’Or picture for quite a few years and you wonder how with the stats and what he’s achieved."

