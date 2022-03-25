"It's a waste of my time, it's just disgusting" - Real Madrid star Gareth Bale slams Spanish media after Wales' World Cup Qualifier win

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has criticized the Spanish media after his match-winning performance for Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Bale scored both goals, including a stunning first-half free-kick, to give the Dragons a 2-1 victory against Austria. They will now take on the winner of the clash between Ukraine and Scotland, which is currently postponed, for a place in this year's showpiece event.

Bale has copped plenty of criticism from the Spanish media for some time now due to his fitness issues. The Welshman also has a passion for golf, which the Spanish media have blamed (as per Football 365) for his injuries.

Bale added more fuel to the fire by holding up a banner that read "Wales, Golf, Real Madrid in that order" while on international duty in November 2019. More recently, Marca referred to him as a "parasite" who sucked Los Blancos' blood and money while also making fun of the club.

Prior to the match against Austria, Bale told Sky Sports about his detractors back in Spain (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I don't listen to any of them, it's a waste of time. [It doesn't grind you down] when you don't read it, so it makes no difference what they're writing. I could say something but it's better not to."

He voiced similar sentiments after the match. When asked if he had any message for his critics, Bale said:

"No. I don't need to send a message, honestly. It's a waste of my time, it's just disgusting. They should also be ashamed of themselves. I'm not fussed."

Gareth Bale has played just 5 times for Real Madrid this season

It's fairly obvious now that Gareth Bale will depart Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, with his contract set to expire.

However, some Los Blancos fans believed the return of Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the 2021-22 season could see Bale rediscover the good form he previously displayed. That hasn't been the case, though, with the Welshman playing just five matches across all competitions this season.

Bale has scored one goal in those matches. He has also played just 77 minutes since the start of 2022. Interestingly, he eclipsed both those numbers during Wales' win against Austria.

Bale has an excellent overall record for Real Madrid. He has played 256 times across all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 106 goals and laying out 67 assists.

The 32-year-old has also won four UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga trophies, and the Spanish Cup.

