“It’s a winnable tie” - Rio Ferdinand predicts who will win Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League clash

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he would be surprised if Arsenal managed to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this season. The Gunners are set to host Carlo Ancelotti's men in the first leg of the tie at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night (April 8), their first encounter in two decades.

Arsenal finished third in the league phase before defeating PSV 9-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16. Mikel Arteta's side will now face their toughest test yet against 15-time European champions Real Madrid.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Rio Ferdinand initially claimed that any cup game in Europe is a 'winnable tie'. However, the pundit conceded that it would be immensely difficult for the Gunners if they lose at home and have to travel to the Bernabeu on a deficit. He said (via TBR Football):

“It’s a winnable tie, I think cup football means that it’s winnable. I think if it’s one game, a knockout game, I’d give Arsenal more of a chance. The fact that it’s over two legs and I think… where’s the first game being played?”

After learning the first leg would be at the Emirates Stadium, the Manchester United legend added:

“That’s not good so Arsenal have to stay in that game. If they can stay in that game and be in touch going to the Bernabeu, they have a chance still. But if there’s a two-goal lead and they’re going to the Bernabeu, game over. But well, I’ll be surprised if Arsenal go through this tie.”

The Gunners will face Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on April 16.

Arsenal star Mikel Merino names the one Real Madrid player he would love to play alongside

Mikel Merino has revealed that he would love to have Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as a teammate ahead of their Champions League clash.

During an interview with Mundo Deportive, Merino was asked to name one Real Madrid player he would want to play alongside. While acknowledging the talent all their players possess, Merino singled out Rodrygo for praise, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“They are all spectacular. Of the times I have played against them, one player I’d like to have in front of me as a teammate would be Rodrygo. I think he is a player who, I’m not going to say underrated because everyone knows the great level he has."

"He has tremendous potential, he is very good technically, he is very fast and very complete as an attacker, and he is a player I really like.”

Rodrygo has registered 44 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists.

