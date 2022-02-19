“It’s the work that he puts in every single day” – Mikel Arteta insists it's ‘no coincidence’ Arsenal man with ‘big personality’ is improving

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the work ethic of 'big personality' Ben White as the defender continues to impress.

White, 24, was signed by the Gunners from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £50 million. The transfer fee raised eyebrows, but White has lived up to his price tag after a torrid start, with his manager saying it's no coincidence he's excelling.

Arteta touched on White's professionalism and how hard the defender works to improve. The manager told Arseblog in this regard:

"When he’s not feeling 100 per cent good, he still wants to train every day, and he does it like the best. And the same when he wants to compete."

Arteta continued:

“In the long run, that takes you to a nice place, for sure. I think Ben is where he is today because of everything he’s done in the last few months. To achieve it is not a coincidence. It’s the work that he puts in every single day.”

During his stint with the Gunners, White has forged a formidable partnership with Brazilian centre-back Gabriel. The pair has been a stern test for many Premier League attackers, with White adapting well to life at the Emirates.

Have Arsenal improved defensively this season?

Arsenal eked out a vital victory against Wolves in their last game.

White has become of the Gunners' most important players since his arrival at the Emirates last summer. Arsenal have looked a more organised and well-drilled side this season, but have they improved defensively?

After gameweek 22 last season, they had conceded 22 goals, which is three more than what they have conceded this campaign.

Apart from White, Aaron Ramsdale, considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, also arrived. The two have played a key role in the Gunners' quest for a top-four finish, providing defensive solidity.

White, alongside Ramsdale, has given a side previously lacking leadership a real sense of hunger and grit. That was on display most recently against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal teams of the past may have faltered after going a man down. However, despite the sending off of forward Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta's men set up an impenetrable deep block. White played a key role to ensure all three points for his side, while Ramsdale kept a well-deserved clean sheet.

The north London outfit will look to continue their push for Champions League qualification next season when they face Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners will look to avenge their opening day 2-0 defeat against the newly promoted side, where White's performance was criticised by many.

