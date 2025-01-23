"It's worrying" – Ian Wright suggests Arsenal star knows Mikel Arteta is 'done' with him at Emirates

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that Jakub Kiwior is aware that he is not in Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's first-team plans for the future.

Kiwior, 24, left Serie A side Spezia to join the Emirates Stadium club in a move worth up to £20 million in January 2023. He made 38 total joint appearances for his team in the 2022-23 term and the 2023-24 campaign.

The 31-cap Poland international has dropped down in his side's pecking order this campaign. The player did not feature in the Gunners' recent 2-2 league draw against Aston Villa despite William Saliba's absence.

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright shared his honest thoughts on Kiwior's future at the north London outfit. He said (h/t SPORTbible):

"It's worrying. If you're Kiwior right now, you're probably thinking it's done."

Kiwior, whose contract will expire in June 2028, has been an unused substitute in the Gunners' last seven league outings. However, he started his side's recent 3-0 UEFA Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Moreover, Wright also asserted that he did not like Arteta's team selection against Aston Villa. He told on his podcast that he was not a fan of Thomas Partey filling in at right-back, stating:

"For me, if you're going to change like that, I'd have put [Declan] Rice at right centre-back and Timber at right-back."

Mikel Arteta backed to help Arsenal win title

Speaking to Stake, Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero stated that Mikel Arteta is the right person to guide Arsenal to glory in the Premier League. He elaborated (h/t Metro):

"I don't see why Mikel Arteta should feel under pressure. Look at where Arsenal were before he arrived and how they've evolved under his guidance. They've been consistently competing at the top, which isn't easy when you're up against sides like Manchester City and Liverpool who have also been giving concerted efforts to take the trophy."

Aguero, who is a five-time Premier League winner, concluded:

"Arsenal, since entering this new cycle, have shown up consistently. They've got great players and a newfound trademark playing style. The fans ought to be happy. I'm sure winning the Premier League is their end goal, and I believe it's bound to happen sooner rather than later."

The Gunners, who finished second in the last two seasons, are second in the 2024-25 Premier League table now. They are on 44 points from 22 league matches while leaders Liverpool are on 50 points from 21 games.

Arsenal will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League encounter at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (January 25).

