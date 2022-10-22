“It’s more for me than for you” – Jurgen Klopp opens up on snubbing handshake with ‘tough cookie’ at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that he snubbed Diogo Jota's offer to shake hands after meeting the Portuguese attacker following his injury.

Jota suffered a devastating blow and will not be part of the Portuguese squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the injury.

Klopp, however, was blown away by the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star's toughness, as despite being on crutches, he offered to shake the German manager's offer.

However, Klopp declined that offer as he gave the player a hug instead. He told the club's official website:

"He’s an incredibly tough cookie, to be honest, it’s unbelievable. When I saw him yesterday on crutches, and he wanted to shake my hand, I had to give him a hug.

"I said, ‘It’s more for me than for you, to be honest’ because it’s a shame, the whole thing: how it happened, that it happened, when it happened, all these kind of things."

Jurgen Klopp went on to add:

"But he is incredibly strong, it’s unbelievable. He is a role model in that. He really takes it like it is: ‘You cannot change it anymore, so let’s work from here.' So yes, we support him as much as we can, but we all know, and we were all involved in professional football.

"Especially as a player, how lonesome rehab phases can be. Anyway, because you spend a lot of time at the training ground for your rehab, but then all the other time is still long when you are at home. But we all know with the baby, his missus and the dogs, he is in good hands there."

The Liverpool manager further added:

“So, it will take time, and we have to give him time, but like I said previously in different situations, we will wait for him like a good wife waits for her husband in prison.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sure that Steven Gerrard will comeback from the setback of being sacked

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Steven Gerrard being sacked.

Steven Gerrard was recently sacked by Aston Villa after suffering a 3-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday (20 October). Jurgen Klopp, however, is certain that the club legend will make a stronger comeback from the setback (via liverpool.com):

"I’m very sure he will come back from that. I’ve known him seven years in Liverpool, even with not meeting very often for different reasons. He was in America, then when he was in the academy, we obviously could create a bit of a closer relationship, and I always followed him obviously."

Poll : 0 votes