“It’s where you’re starting to see or feel who the real champions are” - Cesc Fabregas issues reminder to Arsenal before Liverpool clash

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has sent out a warning to his former team ahead of their Premier League clash against league leaders Liverpool. The Gunners are set to host the Reds at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (February 4) in what is sure to be a six-pointer in the race for the title.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have looked unstoppable in recent weeks, easing their way past every side they have come up against. They hold a five-point lead over Arsenal and Manchester City in the league and will look to pull further away from the chasing pack.

Mikel Arteta's side, on the other hand, have not been as assured in the last two months as they have since the start of the season. They went on a poor run of form in December which saw them drop to fourth, but are now in third place after successive wins.

Two-time Premier League winner Cesc Fabregas has advised his former side to not lose track of their goal when they face Jurgen Klopp's men. Speaking with BBC, he shared that the match will be decisive in their pursuit of the league title, and the Gunners must try to win. Fabregas said:

"I think knowing Mikel a little bit that he will want to win. It’s a big opportunity for them to just close the gap. From my opinion, I would say that they will really go for it and they will try to close the gap as soon as possible because now it’s starting to be the time where the Premier League gets decided. Who will be the last two or three teams at the top until the end?"

"Arsenal cannot afford to drop any more points. It is early in the season but it’s where you’re starting to see or feel who the real champions are. Who are the ones who will be able to hold on until the end or not?"

Liverpool were imperious in their most recent league match, a 4-1 win over a hapless Chelsea side at Anfield. They will be keen to claim the scalp of another of London's big boys when they visit the Emirates on Sunday.

Liverpool star Conor Bradley loses father ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has suffered a personal tragedy after his father, Joe, passed away on Saturday morning aged 58. Bradley Sr had been suffering from an unspecified illness for a while and passed away in their home in Northern Ireland.

Bradley was expected to start for the Reds following his dominant performance in the win over Chelsea. The 20-year-old scored once and provided two assists in the win, proving to be an able deputy for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Conor Bradley has recorded a goal and three assists in his two Premier League appearances for Klopp's side, earning rave reviews all over England. The youngster, who spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, will have to decide if he will be available to feature for the Reds against Arsenal.

