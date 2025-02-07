  • home icon
  • “It is sad if his career ends like this” - Manchester United star told his career is ‘100 per cent over’ by Thomas Gravesen

“It is sad if his career ends like this” - Manchester United star told his career is ‘100 per cent over’ by Thomas Gravesen

By Sripad
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:32 GMT
Will Manchester United kep Eriksen?
Will Manchester United keep Eriksen?

Thomas Gravesen believes Christian Eriksen at Manchester United's career is over. He claims that the midfielder will be leaving when the season is over and added that it was a sad end to his career.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Gravesen stated that Eriksen is not ending his career on a high and his performances have not been up to the mark. He added that the former Tottenham man is one of the best to ever come out of Denmark and said via Metro:

"It’s 100 per cent over for Christian Eriksen at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over. Where is he going to go? Where is he going to go and earn 60 million kroner a year? I have a hard time seeing that. He has probably earned the money he should, but I think that the development that Christian has been in the last few years is downward.
"It is sad to see the situation that Christian Eriksen is in. He is one of the players in Denmark who has given us the most. He has shone and been our best man, so it is sad if his career ends like this."

Eriksen has played 21 matches for Manchester United this season, scoring four goals and assisting as many times. He has played just 429 minutes under Ruben Amorim in his eight appearances under the manager.

When Paul Parker claimed Christian Eriksen is among players who Manchester United should shift

Paul Parker spoke to BonusCodeBets earlier this year and claimed that Christian Eriksen was among the players who should leave Manchester United. He believes that the midfielder is not good enough for the club anymore and should be heading for the exit along with the likes of Casemiro and Harry Maguire.

He said:

“I mean, yeah, from the current squad, there are 13 players I would want to leave Manchester United. From the first team squad. Many of them are quite obvious. Casemiro and Eriksen are still good players, but they won’t get much football. So, for them, it’s more a case of doing what’s right for them. They deserve to play more football.
"Maguire is obvious to me, but people keep finding excuses for him. He is just not good enough and he is a big issue. It has carried on too long with him.”

Manchester United are yet to offer a new deal to Eriksen and the midfielder has been linked with an exit from the club since the end of last season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
