"It was Saudi Arabia or MLS" - Lionel Messi admits he could've joined Cristiano Ronaldo in SPL before Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi has said that he contemplated joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League before his move to MLS club Inter Miami in the summer.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain deal expired. Messi has revealed that his first goal was to return to Barcelona, but that didn't happen.

The Argentina captain added that both the SPL and MLS were interesting options for him before he joined Inter Miami. Speaking to Time, Messi said (via GOAL):

"My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, and it did not happen. It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country, and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me."

Household names across world football joined the Saudi Pro League in the summer. The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez are now in the SPL.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on Dec. 31, 2022, the league has gone leaps and bounds in terms of popularity. Had Lionel Messi also joined, the greatest rivalry in football history would have re-ignited.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's stats in club football this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rampant for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

He's the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 15 goals from 14 games. Ronaldo also has a joint league-leading seven assists this term. The 38-year-old's form has been crucial for Luis Castro's team.

Lionel Messi's season with Inter Miami, though, has ended, as the Herons failed to register a spot in the MLS playoffs this season. The little magician has made 14 appearances for Miami, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

Messi, though, helped his club team win the Leagues Cup 2023, their first trophy, after arriving. The 36-year-old played a starring role in the competition, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in seven games.